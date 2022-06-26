3M Art Exhibition takes outdoor exhibitions to Ibirapuera Park

This Saturday (25th) the 11th of the 3M Art Exhibition begins with productions exhibited outdoors at Ibirapuera Park. Rincon Sapiência, Maria Thereza Alves and the duo Denise Ferreira da Silva and Arjuna Neuman were the artists invited to present installations with the theme Color, Heat, Value, which express art, history and belonging. The exhibition is free and runs until the 24th of July. The curatorship is by Camilla Rocha Campos and João Simões.

The duo Denise Ferreira da Silva and Arjuna Neuman present the work Conjuring, an installation located on the shores of the park’s lake. They show a vessel turned over with a sail of more than 25 m², confronting the local landscape that has the Monument to the Flags, by Victor Brecheret. The work was made in partnership with the collectives Periferia Segui Sangrando, from São Paulo, and Mulheres de Pedra, from Rio de Janeiro.

Rincón Sapiência, in turn, brings the sculpture Ori, Defesas & Espadas. The work was set up close to the planetarium and is shaped like a pyramid with three masked faces: destroyer, creator and preserver. The proposal is to bring the strong symbol of historical representation, with swords-of-Saint George at the top, signifying the protection of the mind and connection with spirituality, points out the organization.

The fourth guest is Maria Thereza Alves who, based on the park’s vegetation, “addresses the need to understand the original nomenclature of this flora, which bears the name of European male scientists as a tribute, but grows in indigenous territories, neglected by society. ”, says the disclosure text. 26 large plaques were placed showing the names of the plants in Guarani.

In addition to the guests, two artists were selected through a public notice. The DUDX installation raised 13 flags of the LGBTQIA+ community on the outskirts of Praça da Paz. The proposal is to make the place a space for reception and debate on gender identity and free sexuality.

Augusto Leal, from Bahia, proposes reflections on the power relations of society and the operation of racism in Brazil with the work O Jogo!. 24 wooden goal posts were placed, with different shades, from white to black. “It represents how the myth of meritocracy justifies the violence of black bodies”, points out the organization.