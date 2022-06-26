Athletico-PR overcomes Bragantino and rises to 3rd place in the Brazileirão

Athletico Paranaense beat Red Bull Bragantino 4-2 at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, overtook Internacional and took third place in the general classification of the Brazilian Championship series A. After the triumph in the 14th round, Hurricane reached 24 points, and is behind only Corinthians (25) and leader Palmeiras (28). Massa Bruta is in 10th position, with 18 points.

The hosts dominated the first half, opening a 3-0 lead. After four minutes, midfielder Erick took advantage of Vitor Bueno’s cross from the left and headed into the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Cleiton sold. Then, at 15, came the second of the Hurricane in a new move by midfielder Vitor Bueno: inside the area he crossed, the defender still cut, but the ball was left for Orejuela to score. Six minutes later, it was Rômulo’s turn to shine in an individual play and score the third: after stealing the ball, the attacker shot from the midfield until he entered the area and hit low. Goalkeeper Cleiton failed and Hurricane went to the break with a wide advantage.

In the second half, Bragantino tried to change the history of the game. At nine minutes, goalkeeper Bento spread a poisonous ball in a direct free kick from Luan Cândido. The ball still fell to Hyoran, but he kicked it over the goal. Then the one who ended up scoring was Hurricane, who extended the score to 4-0 with midfielder Hugo Moura. After counterattacking, he fired a well-aimed bomb from outside the area, with no chance for goalkeeper Cleiton.

Even behind on the scoreboard, Massa Bruta did not let up and managed to mitigate the damage. In the 33rd minute, Bragantino did the first: after receiving a pass from Miguel, the left side Luan hit a cross. Three minutes later, Lucas Evangelista kicked the kick and scored Bragantino’s second. The team from the interior of São Paulo even tried to reduce the score further, but the victory really went to the hosts.

The Hurricane’s next commitment will be for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, playing at home – first leg – against Libertad (Paraguay). Bragantino, on the other hand, is off next week and will only return to the field on July 4, against Botafogo, at the Nabizão stadium, for the 15th round of the Brazileirão.