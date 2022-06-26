Covid-19: about 2 million people in Rio did not take the 1st dose

The Covid-19 Panorama, released this Friday (24) by the State Department of Health of Rio de Janeiro, shows a scenario of deceleration of early indicators of the disease. Although the data still show growth, it is already possible to observe a downward trend. The analysis considers data recorded in the week of June 13-18.

The Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, warns that “approximately 1.5 million people have not yet returned to the posts to complete the primary vaccination schedule (2nd dose) and about 2 million have not yet received any immunization.

“The vaccine is the best way we have to prevent severe forms and deaths from covid-19. We appeal to the population to seek the health posts to be vaccinated,” she said.

According to the State Department of Health, attendance to cases of flu syndrome in the Emergency Care Units of the state network (UPAs) increased by 6% compared to the previous week. In the week of June 6 to 12, the daily average of visits was 568, of which 261 were pediatric. Between the 13th and 18th of June, the daily average was 604 visits, 244 of which were pediatric.

The note also says that, in the last week, an average of 6,620 antigen tests were performed per day, with a positivity of 34%. In relation to RT-PCR, an average of 370 exams are being analyzed per day, with a positivity of 36%. In the week of June 6th to 12th, the positivity of the antigen tests was 30% and that of the RT-PCR tests was 28%.

As for bed requests for the treatment of covid-19, the daily average was 18 for the ICU and 13 for the ward. In the week of June 6th to 12th, there were 13 requests for the ICU and 14 for the ward. The same pattern can be observed in the number of people waiting for a bed. The daily average is 34 ICU and 25 for the ward. It is important to note that the queue is dynamic and, throughout the 24 hours, people enter and leave this queue.

To consult Panorama Covid, such as the number of hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination coverage rate, simply access the Covid-19 Monitoring Panel.