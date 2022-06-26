BrazilBrazil

São Paulo opens registration for accessibility festival

The city hall of the capital of São Paulo has opened registration of artistic proposals for the third edition of Sem Barreiras – Festival of Accessibility and Artists with Disabilities. Artists with disabilities from different areas can apply, individually or in groups. In 2022, the festival will be held in the second half of September, in person format.

Among the artistic languages ​​accepted at the festival are visual arts, cinema, circus, dance, photography, literature, fashion, music and theater. Applications can be made until the 30th of the month online.

“[O festival] aims to promote communicational accessibility in theaters and municipal cultural facilities, offering, in addition to architectural accessibility, resources in Libras, audio description and subtitles for citizens with disabilities”, highlights a statement from the city hall.

The first edition, which took place in September 2019, featured shows spread across more than 20 cultural facilities in the city such as Itaú Cultural, Sesc, Instituto Moreira Salles, Museu de Arte de São Paulo (Masp), and Casa das Rosas.

