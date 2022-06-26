Sport draws with Brusque and loses chance to return to the G4 of Serie B

Playing at home, on Ilha do Retiro, Sport Club do Recife did not go 0-0 against Brusque, and missed the chance to return to the G4 (classification zone) of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. After the duel valid for the 14th round, the Pernambuco are in fifth position, with 21 points, just one point away from reaching Grêmio (4th). Santa Catarina, on the other hand, with 17 points, occupy the 10th place in the table.

Leão had more possession of the ball, but ran into the opponent’s closed defense. The lack of creativity also harmed the Sport that had few real chances to hit the net. The best of them was at the end of the first half, with Luciano Juba, with a left-handed torpedo fired from outside the area, which goalkeeper Jordan saved.

In the second half, Brusque went on the attack. At eight minutes, Alex Sandro almost opened the scoring for Santa Catarina, but goalkeeper Mailson made a beautiful save. In the final stretch of the match, Sport grew on the field and began to press more. In the 43rd minute, Bill almost opened the scoring with a bomb from outside the area, and in the next minute it was the turn of defensive midfielder Blás Cáceres to kick left-handed at the right angle of goalkeeper Jordan, who was attentive and defended. The match ended up 0-0.

Novorizontino overtakes Bahia and reaches 11th position

The team from the city of Novo Horizonte (SP) broke the fast of victories this afternoon (25) by beating Bahia away from home, 1-0, with a goal by Argentine Diego Torres in the 43rd minute of the second half. Good debut for coach Rafael Guanaes, hired last Tuesday (21). The positive result at the Fonte Nova Arena, in Salvador, took Tigre away from the relegation zone (Z4): it provisionally occupies 11th place, with 17 points. Bahia, after the third setback in a row, remains for now in the third position of the table. The 14th round only ends in the second (27).

With controversial penalty, Criciúma beats Vila Nova

Playing at home, at Estadio Heriberto Hülse, Criciúma beat Vila Nova 1-0 late this Saturday morning (25th) with a controversial penalty goal and got closer to G4. The move that gave rise to the penalty came in the 23rd minute: Marcelo Hermes tries a cross from the left, but the ball deflects on defender Alex, who had his arms glued to his body. The referee let the match go on, but the video referee (VAR) intervened and suggested a review of the bid. After checking the images, field referee Paulo Henrique Schleich Vollkopf awarded the penalty. Marquinhos Gabriel charged with category. With the triumph, Criciúma reached 19 points and rose to sixth position. Vila Nova, on the other hand, remains in the bottom, with 11 points.