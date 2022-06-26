Flamengo applies 3 to 0 in América-MG in the Brazileirão, without having any scares

Flamengo recovered from the setback last weekend in the Brazilian Championship and beat América-MG 3-0 at Maracanã, moving away from the relegation zone (Z4). With the victory in the 14th round duel, Rubro-Negro reached 18 points and momentarily occupies the seventh position. América-MG remains with 15 points, in 16th place.

América-MG started better, but failed to create any chances to score. Gradually, Flamengo found itself on the field and dominated the actions. In the 14th minute, João Gomes sent it to Gabigol from the right. Shirt 9 advanced and played inside the small area for Pedro, who punctured. Despite the dangerous move, the assistant marked Gabriel’s offside the moment he received the pass.

At 19 minutes, Flamengo had a good exchange of passes until the ball was left for Rodinei, who dribbled Marlon and crossed in the area. Arrascaeta dominated, tried to find Pedro, but the defense pushed him away. In the spare, Andreas Pereira risked a volley from outside the area, caught it badly, and isolated.

Rubro-Negro followed in the attack. In the 25th minute, Rodinei received the ball on the right and released the bomb, the ball passed over Cavichioli’s right post and went wide. Flamengo continued on the pressure and almost opened the scoring with Gabigol. He kicked on the edge of the penalty area, the ball deflected in defense and hit the crossbar.

The Coelho reacted only in the 39th minute. Lucas Kal took advantage of a free kick from the right by Patrick and kicked it with the first shot. João Gomes saved and put it to a corner. Two minutes later Flamengo opened the scoring. Santos took a goal kick, Pedro took a body dribble on Éder and advanced on the left and played for Gabigol, alone, to touch the back of the net and make it 1 to 0.

América tried the answer in the 43rd minute, with a good move by Marlon. He dribbled Thiago Maia and kicked with his left leg. The ball passed very close to Santos’ left corner.

Flamengo returned for the second half, massacring América-MG. In four minutes, the team missed four clear chances: two with Gabigol, who Cavichioli saved, one with Pedro, who kicked wide, and the last with Rodinei, who tried to cover the goalkeeper and missed.

At five minutes, the pressure paid off. Arrascaeta dribbled Juninho in the penalty area, shirt 8 knocked the Uruguayan down and the referee scored a penalty. Gabigol went for the kick. He hit with his left leg, low, in the left corner of the goalkeeper, but out.

Cornering the opponent, the team from Rio was getting closer and closer to the goal. At 19 minutes, Arrascaeta recovered the ball in midfield and activated João Gomes. The midfielder took off a good pass to Pdro, who kicked the ball with the first shot so that the ball exploded on Cavichioli’s right post.

After missing many goals and a penalty, Gabigol was substituted for Everton Ribeiro. In the first move of shirt 7, Flamengo expanded. He received a throw from Pedro and played in the measure for Arrascaeta to finish, without a goalkeeper, and score the second.

Losing by two goals, Coelho went on the attack and started to bother the home team. At 30 minutes, Matheusinho received a cross and headed for Pedrinho, who kicked and forced Santos to make a good save. Three minutes later it was Aloísio’s turn to miss a great opportunity. He dominated the ball at the penalty spot and hit the right corner. Santos saved once again.

Flamengo pressed again at the end and, by a little, didn’t extend the result with a great goal. In the 43rd minute, Thiago Maia dominated the ball in the area, passed Patric and tried a bicycle. The ball hit the net from the outside. In the next minute, Rodinei found Marinho in the middle, shirt 31 risked a strong kick from outside the area and closed the score: 3 to 0. The striker celebrated his first goal with the red-black shirt, since he was hired in January.

In the next round, Flamengo will face Santos, on Saturday (07/02), at 7pm, in Vila Belmiro. América-MG hosts Goiás, on Sunday (07/03), at 18:00, at Independência.

Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos

Also that night, Corinthians hosted Santos in Itaquera, but it didn’t go away from 0 to 0. The result kept Timão in the vice-leadership of the Brazileirão: it started to add 26 points, just two of Palmeiras, first placed, that faces the Avaí at 4 pm this Sunday (26). Santos reached 19 points, and sleeps in sixth position.