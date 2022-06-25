PF rules out suspect involvement in Bruno and Dom’s deaths

The Federal Police reported this Friday (24th) that there are no indications that Gabriel Pereira Dantas, who voluntarily surrendered to the Civil Police of São Paulo yesterday, was involved in the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Philips, which took place in Vale do Javari, west of Amazonas. Dantas claimed to have participated in the deaths and had his temporary arrest requested by the Civil Police, but the Justice of Atalaia do Norte (AM), which is in charge of the case, rejected the request.

“Still on yesterday’s date [23]said person [Gabriel Dantas] was referred to the Federal Police headquarters in São Paulo to be formally heard and provide clarification on the facts, but chose to exercise her constitutional right to remain silent. He remains at liberty, given that there are no indications of having participated in the crimes now under investigation, as he presented an unbelievable version that was disconnected from the facts so far discovered”, detailed the PF, in a press release.

The suspect’s arrest was announced by the São Paulo Civil Police, which reported that Gabriel spontaneously presented himself to police officers in the center of São Paulo, around 6 am this Thursday (23). Deputy Roberto Monteiro, from the Sectional Delegacia do Centro, went so far as to say that the boy’s version was well-founded and that he therefore requested his temporary arrest. Also according to the delegate, the suspect who turned himself in to the police had fled the Amazon and passed through the state of Pará and Mato Grosso, until finally arriving in São Paulo.

The PF emphasized that investigations into the case are continuing. Throughout the day, Bruno Pereira’s body was veiled in an open ceremony in the city of Paulista, which is in the metropolitan region of Recife. In the late afternoon, there was the cremation ceremony of the mortal remains, restricted to family and friends. The body of journalist Dom Philips, who was delivered to his family in Rio de Janeiro, has a funeral and cremation scheduled for this Sunday (26), at Parque da Colina Cemetery, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.