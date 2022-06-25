Basic food basket price in São Paulo increases 1.36%, says Procon-SP

The average price of the basic food basket in the capital of São Paulo exceeded the value of the minimum wage in May, according to a survey carried out by the Intelligence and Research Center of Procon-SP, in agreement with the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

The basket reached R$ 1,226.12 on May 31, an increase of 1.36% compared to April 29 (R$ 1,209.71). The value of the minimum wage is R$ 1,212.

The feeding and cleaning groups had an increase of 1.7% and 0.36%, respectively. Personal hygiene fell by 1.83%. Of the 39 products surveyed, in the monthly variation, 27 registered high, nine decreased in price and three remained stable.

The products that increased the most, according to the survey, were onions (31.7%), deodorant spray (6.8%), single sausage (6.33%), sliced ​​mozzarella cheese (5.55%) and toasted manioc flour (4.91%).

The biggest drops were thin white toilet paper (8.85%), stuffed biscuits (5.91%), adherent absorbent (4.27%), bar soap (1.65%) and whole chilled chicken (1. 6%).

According to Procon-SP, the reasons that justify fluctuations in the prices of basic basket products are diverse and include weather problems, seasonal issues, excess or shortage of supply or demand for products, prices of commoditiesexchange rate variations, formation of inventories and tax exemptions.

The rise in the price of both sausage and mozzarella cheese, for example, was influenced by the increase in exports of their inputs – pork and milk. The rise in first- and second-class meats, which are relevant food items in the country and recorded an increase of 0.74% and 1.29% in the month, respectively, was also related to exports by the entity.

The heating of international demand for Brazilian beef led to a decrease in domestic supply and an increase in retail prices, as announced by Procon-SP.

In the annual variation, the survey also pointed out that the increase in the price of the basket in the city was 18.07%, compared to May 2021, when the value was R$ 1,038.45. In the period, the three products that had the highest increase were powdered coffee, with an increase of 95.6%; potato, 70.04%, and crackers, 48.84%.