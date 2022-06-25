Funai used BRL 691 million in inspections in 2021

The National Indian Foundation (Funai) spent R$ 691 million in monitoring and deterring crimes, such as illegal logging, mining, predatory hunting and fishing, and to ensure the safety of indigenous communities.

According to the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, budget execution, which demonstrates efficiency in the application of public resources, reached an average of 97.7% in the last three years of the current administration. In 2021, almost 99.5% of the Federal Government’s budget for the agency was effectively applied to policies and actions to protect indigenous people.

More than 30 major inspections to protect indigenous lands were carried out in the last three years, together with different partners, such as the Army, Federal Police, National Force, Ibama and ICMBio.

Javari Valley

The federal government has also invested in inspections to protect indigenous people and the environment in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, in Amazonas. These actions have expanded by more than 100% since 2019 compared to the period from 2016 to 2018.

In the last three years, the Federal Government invested R$ 10 million in the fight against illegal logging, mining activities, and predatory hunting and fishing.

The Federal Government also expanded actions to promote the health of indigenous people throughout the country. The services provided by the Multidisciplinary Indigenous Health Team (EMSI) have also increased by more than 100% in the last three years.