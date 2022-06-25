BrazilBrazil

Health expands public of flu vaccination campaign

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read

The Ministry of Health informed that as of tomorrow (25) states and municipalities will be able to expand the campaign against influenza to the entire population from 6 months of age, while stocks of the vaccine against influenza last. influenza. According to the ministry, the idea is that the expansion in vaccination avoids cases of complications resulting from the disease and prevents eventual deaths and a possible “pressure on the health system”.

The national immunization campaign against influenza started on April 4th. The Ministry of Health has already distributed to states and the Federal District the 80 million doses contracted to immunize the Brazilian population. So far, the mobilization against the disease has reached 53.5% vaccination coverage.

Today (24), the vaccination points exclusively served people who belong to the campaign’s target audience, including children aged six months to under five years old, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people and the elderly. Those who are part of the target audience and have not yet been immunized can also be vaccinated after the expansion of the campaign. To take the flu vaccine, just go to any vaccination post.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Aneel maintains green tariff flag for July

1 hour ago

Government limits readjustment of forum fees on Union land

3 hours ago

Brazil has 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox

3 hours ago

PRF coordinator talks about traffic safety

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.