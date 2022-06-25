Health expands public of flu vaccination campaign

The Ministry of Health informed that as of tomorrow (25) states and municipalities will be able to expand the campaign against influenza to the entire population from 6 months of age, while stocks of the vaccine against influenza last. influenza. According to the ministry, the idea is that the expansion in vaccination avoids cases of complications resulting from the disease and prevents eventual deaths and a possible “pressure on the health system”.

The national immunization campaign against influenza started on April 4th. The Ministry of Health has already distributed to states and the Federal District the 80 million doses contracted to immunize the Brazilian population. So far, the mobilization against the disease has reached 53.5% vaccination coverage.

Today (24), the vaccination points exclusively served people who belong to the campaign’s target audience, including children aged six months to under five years old, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people and the elderly. Those who are part of the target audience and have not yet been immunized can also be vaccinated after the expansion of the campaign. To take the flu vaccine, just go to any vaccination post.