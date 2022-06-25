Brazil has 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Brazil currently registers a total of 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox – monkeypox –, 11 in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and four in Rio de Janeiro. Another ten cases are still under investigation. Of the total number of cases, five would be autochthonous, which means that there was local transmission of the disease. Two of them in Rio de Janeiro and three in São Paulo.

This Friday (24), the ministry was notified of three new cases of the disease in the country, two in the state of Rio de Janeiro and another in the state of São Paulo, confirmed by the laboratories of Fiocruz-RJ and Adolf Lutz in São Paulo. .

The two cases in Rio de Janeiro had already been confirmed by the city hall on Thursday night (23).

In São Paulo, it is an imported case, with a history of travel to Europe. The patient is male, 29 years old, resident in São Paulo. According to information from the MS, the cases present a stable clinical picture, without complications and are being monitored by the Health Departments of the states and municipalities.

Sao Paulo

Yesterday (23), the Ministry of Health was notified of three confirmed autochthonous cases of monkeypox in the state of São Paulo, according to the ministry. There are three male patients, residing in the capital of São Paulo, aged between 24 and 37 years, with no travel history to countries with confirmed cases.

According to the MS, the cases are still under investigation to search for transmission links. They are isolated, with a stable clinical condition, without complications and being monitored by the State and Municipal Health Departments.