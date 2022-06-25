BrazilBrazil

PRF coordinator talks about traffic safety

Operation Corpus Christi, by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), inspected 104,000 people, carried out 58,000 breathalyzer tests and 1,221 people were fined for having been caught with some amount of alcohol or for refusing to take the test. The numbers were given this Friday (24) by the general coordinator of PRF’s Road Safety, André Luiz de Azevedo, interviewed by the program The Voice of Brazil.

According to Azedevo, the PRF is directing operations to meet the goals established by the United Nations (UN) for the Decade of Action for Traffic Safety, which aims to reduce by 50% the number of deaths and serious injuries by 2030. “PRF is already aligned with these commitments and is aligning its operations to achieve this goal.”

According to Azevedo, Brazil still has many single-lane roads, which makes overtaking in an inappropriate place still one of the most committed infractions. “Improper overtaking is not just overtaking where the signs do not allow it. It is that overtaking where the signs or conditions at that time do not allow. Sometimes, the signs allow it, but the flow does not allow passing safely”. This is the body’s biggest concern because of the possibility of a frontal collision, which is almost always fatal, said the coordinator.

The general coordinator of the PRF also spoke about the Prohibition Law and the culture of road safety. For him, the problem in Brazil is that Brazilians, in general, cannot develop a culture of road safety. “As much as we campaign, as much as we raise awareness, this is a very big challenge”. According to Azevedo, after 14 years, Brazil is now one of the reference countries in terms of legislation regarding alcohol consumption. “This is a source of great pride for us,” he said.

