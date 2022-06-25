Woman dies during physical test for army officer

The Eastern Military Command (CML) opened an administrative process to investigate what caused the death of dentist Ingrid Balbino de Sousa Coelho Vieira, this Wednesday (22), after a physical aptitude test for the position of Temporary Army Officer, test held at Colégio Militar, in Tijuca, north of Rio. Ingrid was running for a vacancy in Dentistry – Orthodontics.

The candidate’s physical test was scheduled for early morning and the exam was changed to be held at 2:30 pm.

In a statement, the Social Communications Section of the Eastern Military Command (CML) reported that Ingrid “fell ill during the execution of one of the phases of the process”.

“The candidate received first aid at the scene and was taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). During the night, the candidate’s health condition worsened and she died,” the statement said.

The Eastern Military Command also informed that “an administrative process has been opened to investigate the circumstances of what happened and that it is providing all the necessary support to the family”.

second case

A candidate for the position of inspector for the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro fell ill during the physical exam and died. Fabio Henrique Silva, 41 years old, fell to the ground during the race.

The Civil Police regretted the death and reported that the candidate presented a medical report for the test, being rescued and taken to the hospital after feeling sick.