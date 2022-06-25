BrazilBrazil

Serie B: Vasco defeats Operário and glues to leader Cruzeiro

Vasco did his homework in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and defeated Operário by 3 to 0, on Friday night (24) at São Januário stadium, to cheat on leader Cruzeiro.

After the victory at home, Cruzmaltino reached 30 points and was just 1 away from the leader Cruzeiro, who will face Sport next Tuesday (28) at the Mineirão stadium.

After a first half with many difficulties to create, Vasco built the victory in the final part of the second half. At 34 minutes Nenê received the ball on the right and crossed in the area, where defender Juan Quintero scored with a header.

Nine minutes later, Cruzmaltino’s number 10 extended the penalty by taking a classy penalty. At 50 minutes Vasco reached the third in a beautiful free kick by Chilean Carlos Palacios.

Other results from the 14th round of Serie B:

Chapecoense 1 x 2 CRB
Ponte Preta 0 x 0 Sampaio Correa
CSA 1 X 1 Guild
Londrina 3 x 1 Guarani



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

