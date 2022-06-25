Internacional triumphs in Beira Rio to sleep in Brazilian’s G4

In the match that opened the 14th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Internacional defeated Coritiba 3-0, on Friday night (24) in Beira-Rio.

#INTxCTB | ⏱️ | 2Q | 50′ – SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! With goals from Taison, Edenilson and Alemão, Inter thrashed Coritiba 3-0 and climbed the table of @Brazileirao! GO COLORADO! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🇦🇹 #ColoradoJogaJunto 📻 pic.twitter.com/xxUUmpl3Eg — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 25, 2022

After this triumph, Colorado took the third position of the classification with 24 points, four less than the leader Palmeiras, who visits Avaí on Sunday (26) in Ressacada. Coxa was in 16th position, with 15 points, very close to Z4.

In the 18th minute of the first half, Pedro Henrique received the ball on the right wing, got rid of four markers and crossed low to the middle of the area, where Taison pushed it to the back of the goal. Just before the break Colorado widened. De Pena played for Alemão, who played for Edenilson, who kicked perfectly from inside the area.

The second of the night was his: SUPERED! 🦹🏿‍♂️😍 🇦🇹 #ColoradoJogaJunto 📻 pic.twitter.com/Ke7OQrpOSq — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 25, 2022

The score was closed in the final stage. In the 8th minute, Taison launched a counterattack, but ended up losing on the edge of the area. Alemão managed to regain possession, get rid of two opponents and hit goalkeeper Rafael William’s exit.