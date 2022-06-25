BrazilBrazil

Internacional triumphs in Beira Rio to sleep in Brazilian’s G4

In the match that opened the 14th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Internacional defeated Coritiba 3-0, on Friday night (24) in Beira-Rio.

After this triumph, Colorado took the third position of the classification with 24 points, four less than the leader Palmeiras, who visits Avaí on Sunday (26) in Ressacada. Coxa was in 16th position, with 15 points, very close to Z4.

In the 18th minute of the first half, Pedro Henrique received the ball on the right wing, got rid of four markers and crossed low to the middle of the area, where Taison pushed it to the back of the goal. Just before the break Colorado widened. De Pena played for Alemão, who played for Edenilson, who kicked perfectly from inside the area.

The score was closed in the final stage. In the 8th minute, Taison launched a counterattack, but ended up losing on the edge of the area. Alemão managed to regain possession, get rid of two opponents and hit goalkeeper Rafael William’s exit.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

