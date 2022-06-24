After opponent’s WO, Bia Haddad advances to semi in Eastbourne

The Brazilian Bia Haddad enters the court at 7 am (Brasília time) this Friday (24) in search of a spot in the final of the WTA 500 in Eastbourne (England). The vacancy in the semifinal came this Thursday (24) after the opponent Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) withdrew from the confrontation of the quarterfinals that would be this morning. The Ukrainian withdrew from the competition due to an injury to her right elbow. Under the rules of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), WO results are not considered to be a win.

Unbeaten for 12 matches on grass and with two recent WTA 250 singles titles – Nottingham and Birmingham – Bia will face Czech Petra Kivtova this Friday (24). The match promises to be even, as both are close in the WTA world ranking: Bia is 29th and Kvitova is 31st.

The Eastbourne WTA is the third preparation for the traditional Wimbledon Tournament, also in England, in which Bia will be the 23rd seed. Before the London Grand Slam, which starts next Monday (27), Bia dreams of winning the first career WTA 500 title. If she wins the semi against Kivtova, the 27-year-old from São Paulo will face the winner of the duel between Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) and Camila Giorgi in the final.

Bruno Soares duo bids farewell to Eastbourne

Bruno Soares and Briton Jamie Murray said goodbye this Thursday 923) to the ATP 250 Eastboune doubles tournament after losing the semifinal to Croatian Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, by 2 sets to 0 (double 6/4) . The partners’ next commitment will be the Wimbledon Tournament.