Another suspect in the murder of Bruno and Dom is arrested in São Paulo

The Civil Police of São Paulo announced the arrest of another suspect involved in the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Philips. This is Gabriel Pereira Dantas, who spontaneously presented himself to police officers in the center of the capital of São Paulo, around 6 am this Thursday (23).

“This person’s version is well founded. He really is from Manaus. He reports in great detail what he did during the period in Atalaia do Norte. And he reports that he accompanied this individual, called Pelado, and participated in the acts that culminated in his death. of these two people”, declared the delegate Roberto Monteiro, from the Sectional Delegacia do Centro.

Pelado is the nickname of Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, who has been in prison since June 7 for involvement in the double homicide. He confessed to participating in the case and took the police to the place where the bodies of Bruno and Dom were buried. In addition to Pelado, Jefferson da Silva Lima and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, are imprisoned in Amazonas.

Also according to the delegate, the suspect who turned himself in to the police had fled the Amazon and passed through the state of Pará and Mato Grosso, until finally arriving in São Paulo. The arrest was reported to the Federal Police (PF), which is leading the investigation. The suspect will remain in detention and a request for arrest has already been made to the Justice. The PF has not yet updated new information about the case, including the arrest of this other suspect. Altogether, investigators find eight people involved in the crime.

Yesterday (22), the PF reported that the expert examinations carried out on the human remains of Bruno and Dom were completed, with confirmation of the identification of both. The work was carried out at the National Institute of Criminalistics, in Brasília. In the afternoon, the bodies were sent by plane from the federal capital to be delivered to the families.

Also according to the PF, the work of experts from the National Institute of Criminalistics will continue in the coming days to focus on the analysis of various traces of the case.

Javari Valley

This afternoon (23), the legal prosecutor of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja), Eliesio Marubo, was in Brasília and spoke to journalists about the situation in the region where the murders took place. Vale do Javari is located in the extreme west of the Amazon.

Marubo defended the federalization of investigations into the death of Bruno and Dom, criticized Funai’s actions and added that Univaja is not involved in political-ideological issues. “To the extent that Funai restricts the use of territory, it persecutes people who help indigenous peoples, servants, it is the enemy,” said Marubo.

On Tuesday (21), another Unijava leader, Beto Marubo, met with the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso and reported threats received by him and other indigenists. He stated that he left the area on the recommendation of local security authorities.

After the disappearance of Bruno and Dom, Funai highlighted that it carries out permanent inspections in Vale do Javari with environmental and safety agencies.

At the beginning of the month, in an interview with voice of Brazilthe president of Funai, Marcelo Xavier, said that, in the last 3 years, R$ 82.5 million were invested and more than 1,200 inspections were carried out on indigenous lands.

“Just to get an idea of ​​the [território] Yanomami, last year, we seized more than 100 aircraft, we also seized more than 80 thousand liters of fuel and more than 30 thousand kilos of ores. Numerous arrests, searches and seizures, sealing of gas stations that supported this illegal activity,” Xavier said.

Article changed at 10:24 pm to add information about Univaja.

*Collaborated with André Richter