Light warns of the danger of releasing balloons during June parties

The release of balloons, which is a crime provided for in the Penal Code, has already left 6,162 customers of the Light distributor without electricity from January to the first week of June this year, in three occurrences of balloons in its transmission and distribution lines. The company warned today (23) that care with the electrical network needs to be redoubled during the June festivities.

On Saint John’s Day, to be celebrated this Friday (24th), the custom of releasing balloons is even more common, which causes great concerns for the energy distribution and transmission sectors, as the contact of these artifacts with the electrical wiring causes interruption in power supply, in addition to causing fires and putting people’s lives at risk.

In 2021, there were 12 cases involving balloons in the company’s electricity transmission system, identified mainly in the Jardim Botânico neighborhoods, in the south zone; and Jacarepaguá and Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the west; in addition to several areas in the northern part of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

These episodes affected the supply of energy to more than 100 thousand customers.

common cases

According to Light, the cases registered in the company’s distribution network, which takes energy to residential consumers, are more common than one might imagine. Last year, there were 15 records of balloons in Light’s concession area, in addition to 1,813 occurrences caused by other objects in contact with the net, such as kites, tennis shoes and balls.

Light also recorded several balloon falls on the networks or nearby, which only did not cause interruptions in the energy supply because the objects were removed, in complex operations, by professionals trained for the service. The teams work with safety equipment, correct tools and are authorized to access the system with energized lines.

In general, balloons have metal frames or carry structures also known as cangalhas that, when in contact with the electrical network, result in power outages and damage to equipment.

Light asks that customers, when noticing any abnormality with balloons in the electrical network, immediately notify the company via Dial-Light (0800 021 0196). To report people who release, manufacture, sell or transport balloons, the telephone number to be activated is (21) 2253-1177, from Dial-Denúncia.

care

To ensure safety during the June festivities, the company recommends redoubling care with the electrical network. For families to enjoy the street parties safely, the recommendation is that the organization of the event be done without any type of improvisation on the power grid.

It is necessary to avoid the use of metallic flags; use only common string or plastic ribbon to secure the decoration, do not place ornaments on the electrical network, on poles or on any company equipment; do not release fireworks near the power grid; keep away from broken or fallen wires and immediately notify the company in case of incidents by calling 0800 021 0196.

Another tip is not to make irregular connections to the electrical network, which, in fact, is theft of energy and, in addition to overloading the system, represents a risk of serious accidents and constitutes a crime under the Brazilian Penal Code. In addition, spliced ​​or bare wires increase the risk of a short circuit, the company warns.