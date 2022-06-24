Dom and Bruno’s bodies are delivered to their families

The Federal Police today (23) transported the remains of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira from Brasília to Rio de Janeiro and Recife, respectively, where they were released to their families. The Brazilian will be veiled and cremated tomorrow (24), while the British will have his funeral and cremation held next Sunday (26).

The Federal Police plane with the bodies took off from Brasília around 2 pm and went first to Rio de Janeiro, where it arrived shortly before 4 pm, at Galeão International Airport. A few minutes later, the flight headed to Guararapes International Airport, in Recife, where it landed in the early evening, at 18:35.

Bruno Pereira’s wake is scheduled for tomorrow (24), at 9 am, in the municipality of Paulista, in the metropolitan region of Recife. Cremation is scheduled for 3 pm the same day. Journalist Dom Phillips will be veiled in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, with a funeral and cremation scheduled for Sunday (26), from 9 am.

The Federal Police is still investigating the circumstances in which the two were killed in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Reserve, in Amazonas.

The two were last seen in the region on June 5, and, after searching, remains were found on June 15. The following day, the bodies were taken to Brasília, where they were examined and identified by the National Institute of Criminalistics.

The bodies were located at a location indicated by fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado.” He confessed to participating and was arrested.

In a note released last Saturday (18), the PF reported that Bruno Pereira was killed with two shots in the abdominal and thoracic region, and one in the head, while Dom Phillips was shot in the abdomen/thorax. The ammunition used in the assassination was typical for hunting.

Bishop Phillips was a contributor to the British newspaper The Guardian and had already produced reports on deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest. Bruno Pereira was a licensed employee of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) and denounced threats suffered in the region, information confirmed by the PF. He worked as a collaborator for the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja), an entity that focused on preventing invasion of the reserve by fishermen, hunters and drug traffickers.