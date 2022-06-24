ANS expands coverage for pervasive developmental disorders

The National Health Agency (ANS) expanded the coverage rules for cases of pervasive developmental disorders, such as, for example, autism spectrum disorder. The decision was taken today (23) at a meeting of the agency’s Collegiate Board. Thus, coverage is mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the physician for the treatment of a patient who has one of the pervasive developmental disorders.

Pervasive developmental disorders are characterized by a set of conditions that generate communication and behavior difficulties, impairing patients’ interaction with other people and coping with everyday situations. They include autism spectrum disorder/asperger, childhood disintegrative disorder (psychosis), Rett syndrome, and hyperkinesia disorder associated with mental retardation and stereotyped movements, among others.

The regulation approved today also adjusted Annex II of the Rol so that unlimited sessions with speech therapists, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists encompass all global developmental disorders.

According to the director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebello, the agency was already discussing therapies for the treatment of the autistic spectrum in a working group created in 2021. “Based on these discussions and considering the principle of equality, we decided to establish mandatory coverage of the different methods or therapies not only for patients with autism spectrum disorder, but for health plan users diagnosed with any disorder classified as a pervasive developmental disorder”, he said.