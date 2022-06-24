BrazilBrazil

ANS expands coverage for pervasive developmental disorders

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

The National Health Agency (ANS) expanded the coverage rules for cases of pervasive developmental disorders, such as, for example, autism spectrum disorder. The decision was taken today (23) at a meeting of the agency’s Collegiate Board. Thus, coverage is mandatory for any method or technique indicated by the physician for the treatment of a patient who has one of the pervasive developmental disorders.

Pervasive developmental disorders are characterized by a set of conditions that generate communication and behavior difficulties, impairing patients’ interaction with other people and coping with everyday situations. They include autism spectrum disorder/asperger, childhood disintegrative disorder (psychosis), Rett syndrome, and hyperkinesia disorder associated with mental retardation and stereotyped movements, among others.

The regulation approved today also adjusted Annex II of the Rol so that unlimited sessions with speech therapists, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists encompass all global developmental disorders.

According to the director-president of ANS, Paulo Rebello, the agency was already discussing therapies for the treatment of the autistic spectrum in a working group created in 2021. “Based on these discussions and considering the principle of equality, we decided to establish mandatory coverage of the different methods or therapies not only for patients with autism spectrum disorder, but for health plan users diagnosed with any disorder classified as a pervasive developmental disorder”, he said.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil already records at least 16 cases of monkeypox

1 hour ago

President says he continues to trust investigated former minister

2 hours ago

Cano decides and Fluminense leaves in front of Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brazil

3 hours ago

Post Office President talks about company recovery measures

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.