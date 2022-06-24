São Paulo beats Palmeiras in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil

Thanks to a goal by Patrick, São Paulo defeated Palmeiras 1-0, on Thursday night (23) at Morumbi Stadium, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil. With the victory, Tricolor has a small advantage for the return match (on July 14 at Allianz Parque), qualifying with a draw. Verdão has to seek to win by two goals difference to guarantee the spot in the 90 minutes, in case of victory by only one goal of Palestra, the spot will be decided in the penalty shootout.

Coach Rogério Ceni showed personality this Thursday, as he was not shaken by the 2-1 defeat against Palmeiras last second (20), for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship, and kept the starting lineup. The choice proved to be correct, as Tricolor had a good first half, taking the reins of the confrontation and preventing the offensive actions of the team commanded by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

And, with so much pressure, São Paulo took the victory in the 30th minute of the first half, when Patrick won a dispute with defender Gustavo Gómez at the entrance of the area, advanced and hit with violence to overcome goalkeeper Weverton.

↕️ From defense to offense! All together ❤️#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/qQcM3RFvRF — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) June 24, 2022

With the setback in Choque-Rei, Palmeiras saw a streak of 19 unbeaten matches in the current season come to an end.