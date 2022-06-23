Minister of Justice talks about combating deforestation

Tomorrow (23) and Friday (24) Brazil will receive Ministers of Justice and Public Security from 12 South American countries to discuss transnational crimes. According to the Minister of Justice and Public Security of Brazil, Anderson Torres, the idea is to sign a declaration of police cooperation and international cooperation. Torres was interviewed today on the show The Voice of Brazil.

“We call on the ministers to deal with it at the strategic level, at the political level. So that we can agree on new types of work, new models in that region, in the fight against organized crime, in the exchange of intelligence, in the exchange of information, [que] bring our police closer together, so that we have more and more effective results, more effective in the fight against transnational organized crime”, he said.

The event United Against Transnational Organized Crime – 1st Ministerial Meeting will be held at the Ministry of Justice and Torres said he intends to invite police officers from these countries to come to Brazil. “Our idea is to be with these police officers here doing closer work, working together in investigations, in cases that arise, so that we can be more effective in this work,” he said.

The minister explained that Brazil is a country with 16,800 kilometers of dry border, where there are several realities, which greatly facilitates the action of criminals. Among the crimes committed, he mentioned arms trafficking, drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling and criminal organizations. “We know that crime does not respect borders. We have a whole territorial limitation for our police officers to work, so we have to be integrated with these countries to face this crime, to face these criminal organizations, which unfortunately are already spread throughout South America”, he said.

Torres cited the example of Operation Nova Aliança, carried out in partnership with Paraguayan security forces to combat the planting of marijuana in the neighboring country. “The numbers of this partnership between Brazil and Paraguay are impressive. This type of operation that we want to extend to the other border countries and that is one of the reasons for our meeting tomorrow,” he said.

The minister also spoke about Operation Guardians of the Biome, which last year managed to act in more than 17,000 fires. Torres explained that the success and logistics of this operation meant that it was transformed not only into a firefighting operation, but also to combat environmental crimes. The intention, according to him, is that it becomes a permanent operation.

“We have the idea of ​​creating ten operational bases in the Amazon. Brazil has a difficult time getting around in the Amazon, due to the size, the difficulty that the forest imposes, so often there is a notion of a possible crime happening and there is a lot of difficulty to travel to that location to confirm this. Structuring these ten bases in the Amazon will give us a much greater capillarity, a much faster access, and certainly a much greater effectiveness in the fight against these crimes”, he said.

Article updated at 8:50 pm for additional information