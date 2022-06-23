Actress Marilu Bueno dies in Rio, aged 82

Died today (22), at the age of 82, at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, actress and producer Marilu Bueno, after complications in the postoperative period of an abdominal surgery. In a statement, the hospital’s management reported that the actress died in the afternoon. She had been hospitalized in the unit since the end of May.

Born Maria Luiza David Bueno de Lima, on February 27, 1940, in Rio de Janeiro, the actress did not want to get married or have children. She lived alone in her apartment in Copacabana, south of Rio.

The artist acted in several successful soap operas throughout her career. Marilu has been acting since the 1960s with a vast list of outstanding characters in her career, especially in television and theater. She became known for acting in several outstanding roles on Rede Globo. Among them, like the character Margot, in The Bofe; Mariinha, in Stupid Cupid; Gilda Duran, in No Handkerchief, No Documentin 1977, when he retired from melodramas for six years, only participating in humorous programs.

In 1983, he returned to Rede Globo in Battle of the sexesby Silvio de Abreu, where she had the privilege of acting in both versions of the soap opera as the housekeeper Olívia.

In 1985, he plays one of his characters most remembered by the Brazilian public, the comic Tetê, in the cat atea great success in which Marilu won the affection of the viewers alongside Cláudio Corrêa e Castro, her romantic partner in the plot.

A year later, he transferred to Rede Manchete, where he worked in some productions, returning to Rede Globo two years later.

In 2006, he went to Rede Record, where he acted in the soap operas bush bug is at Flames of Life.

After three years out of television, he returned to Rede Globowhere he participated in the remake in Battle of the sexesplaying Olivia Kraus.

In 2016, he was in It’s Good World! Four years later, he returned to TV and acted in Save yourself who can.

The time of the wake and the place of the burial of the actress have not yet been disclosed.