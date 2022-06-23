EBC signs agreement with TV Encontro das Águas, from Amazonas

THE Brazil Communication Company (EBC) and the government of Amazonas signed, this Wednesday (22), a cooperation agreement for the operation and installation of 31 radio and television transmitters in the interior of the state. They will expand access to radio and TV Encontro das Águas programming.

The Digitaliza Brazil program will distribute converters and install transmission equipment so that the population that still does not have them receives the digital signal.

With these efforts, the Encontro das Águas System will arrive with a 100% digital television signal at the homes of Amazonians. “It’s transformative. You have a community that no longer has a bad television signal, with drizzle and noise, to have access to a signal that transmits high quality content in terms of image and sound. In the interior, commercial TVs are generally not interested in investing in equipment that transmits with high quality, keeping only analog channels on the air. In Amazonas, we prioritize Public TV Encontro das Águas to expand its coverage in the state”, explains Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Communication and member of the EBC Board, Maria Estella Dantas Antonichelli.

EBC already maintains a partnership with the Encontro das Águas System, replicating local content “This agreement to operate new channels is the result, firstly, of the attitude we had at the beginning of our management of associating public vehicles in Amazonas with Empresa Brazil de Comunicação, from there came Rádio FM, the multiplicity of channels, and, according to our audiovisual production that conquers more and more space on the network with exhibition throughout Brazil. So who wins with this agreement is the Amazonian society that will be increasingly seen and known throughout Brazil through its art, its culture and its history”, celebrates the president of the system Oswaldo Lopes.

For the president of EBC, Glen Lopes Valente, the agreement consolidates the partnership between Empresa Brazil de Comunicação and the Encontro das Águas System. “It is a partnership that unites the EBC, the Ministry of Communications and the Encontro das Águas System in the sum of efforts that seek to expand the coverage of public communication in the Amazon region. It’s something unprecedented and it was only possible thanks to this tripod formed by good people who work in favor of the Amazon”, said Valente.

* With information from the Encontro das Águas Communication System