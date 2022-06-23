Expertise on Bruno and Dom’s bodies is completed, says PF

The Federal Police (PF) reported this Wednesday (22) that the expert examinations carried out on the human remains of the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Philips were concluded. With this, the bodies will be delivered to the families this Thursday (23), with takeoff forecast from Brasília airport at 2 pm for their respective destinations.

Also according to the PF, the work of experts from the National Institute of Criminalistics will continue in the coming days to focus on the analysis of various traces of the case. On Monday (20), the speedboat on which the pair were traveling when they were ambushed and killed on June 5 was located.

Investigators are investigating the participation of eight people involved in the murder of Bruno and Dom. Three of the suspects are in custody and five have been identified for having participated in the concealment of the bodies. The prisoners are Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, Jefferson da Silva Lima and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos. So far, only Amarildo has confessed to the crime.

According to the PF, investigations continue to clarify all the circumstances, motives and those involved in the case. Last week, the corporation – which heads the crisis committee set up to investigate the case – anticipated that there were no indications that the crime had been commissioned.

In a note, the Union of the Peoples of Javari (Univaja) disagreed with the PF’s conclusion. The entity – for which Bruno provided services since he graduated, without salary, from his position at the National Foundation for the Indian (Funai) – claims to have passed on information about criminal organizations that would operate in the region and that could be responsible for the deaths of the indigenist. and the journalist. In the document, Univaja requests that investigations continue and that no hypothesis be ruled out.

“We demand continuity and deepening of the investigations. We demand that the PF consider the qualified information that we have already passed on to them in our official letters. Only then will we have the opportunity to live in peace again in our territory, Vale do Javari”, says the note.

victims

Dom Phillips, who works for the British newspaper The Guardian, and Bruno Pereira, a licensed Funai employee, were last seen on the morning of June 5, in the region of the Vale do Javari indigenous reserve, the second largest in the country, with more than 8.5 million hectares.

The place concentrates the largest number of isolated or recently contacted indigenous peoples in the world. They were moving from the riverside community of São Rafael to the city of Atalaia do Norte (AM), when they disappeared without a trace.

The indigenist denounced that he suffered threats in the region, information confirmed by the PF, which opened an investigative procedure on the complaint. Bruno Pereira was working as a collaborator for Univaja, an entity maintained by the indigenous people of the region, and focused on preventing the invasion of the reserve by fishermen, hunters and drug traffickers.