Athletico-PR turns over Bahia and takes the lead in the Copa do Brazil

Athletico-PR went ahead of Bahia in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil. This Wednesday (22), Hurricane defeated Esquadrão de Aço by 2 to 1, in a comeback, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, in the first game of the confrontation.

The return match will be on July 12, a Tuesday, at 8:30 pm (Brazilia time), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Paranaenses have the advantage of a draw. The Bahians need to win by two or more goals difference to qualify in normal time. If the tricolor triumph is by a goal, the spot will be defined on penalties.

The hosts took the lead four minutes into the first half, in a free kick by midfielder Lucas Mugni. Goalkeeper Bento still touched the ball, but the deflection was insufficient to avoid the goal. Three minutes later, midfielder Christian received a cross from the side Khellven on the right, dominated the area and sent it to the nets, tying the match. The turn also came at the feet of the red-black winger, who took advantage of a slip by the side Luiz Henrique to invade the area and roll for forward Pedro Rocha to finish for the empty goal.

In the final stage, the teams were unable to repeat the intensity of the initial 45 minutes. The clearest chance came in the 32nd minute, with side Pedrinho, face to face with Danilo Fernandes, after scoring with forward Matheus Babi in the area. The goalkeeper made the save, avoiding a bigger stumble by the Tricolor de Aço.

The two teams change the key for the respective Brazilian Championships and have commitments on Saturday (25). Bahia receives Novorizontino at Arena Fonte Nova, at 4 pm, for the 14th round of Serie B. Later, at 4:30 pm, Athletico takes on Red Bull Bragantino at Arena da Baixada, for the 14th round of Serie A.

Draw in Goiania

In the match that opened the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil this Wednesday, Atlético-GO and Goiás drew goalless at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. The return match will be on July 13 (another Wednesday), at 7 pm, at Serrinha Stadium, also in the capital of Goiás. A single win qualifies either side to the next round. New equality takes the decision to penalties.

The teams will play again this Sunday (26), at 6 pm, for the 14th round of the Campeonato Brazileiro Série A. Atlético visit Ceará at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. Goiás receives Cuiabá in Serrinha.