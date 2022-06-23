SP confirms two more cases of monkeypox in the state

The São Paulo Health Department confirmed two more cases of monkeypox – Monkeypox – in the state. In all, there are seven confirmed cases: three in the capital, two in Indaiatuba, one in Santo André and another in Vinhedo.

“Patients are showing good evolution, in residential isolation and are being monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of their respective municipalities, with the support of the State”, says the secretary, in a note.

According to the folder, all cases are imported, with a history of travel to Europe.

Prevention

To prevent the disease, the secretariat advises avoiding close or intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed; avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person; and hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or using alcohol gel.