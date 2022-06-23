BrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 80 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,493, held this Wednesday (22) at night at Espaço Loterias da Caixa in São Paulo, did not have six dozen winners. The numbers drawn were: 04 – 09 – 37 – 43 – 44 – 56.

The next contest (2,494), on Saturday (25), should pay a prize of R$ 80 million.

The corner had 149 winners and each one will receive R$ 34,422.27. The 9,549 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 767.30.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

