Copa do Brazil: Hulk unbalances and Atlético-MG defeats Flamengo

Atlético-MG came out ahead of Flamengo in search of a spot for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brazil, by defeating Flamengo 2-1, on Wednesday night (22) at the Mineirão stadium, in the match of going to the round of 16. And the protagonist of this triumph was forward Hulk, who scored one goal and played the other.

However, the classified team will only be defined on July 13, when the teams will face each other again at the Maracanã stadium, starting at 21:30 (Brazilia time).

Three days after Galo defeated Rubro-Negro 2-0 for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship, the teams returned to measure forces, but this time for the Copa do Brazil. The expectation was huge to see how the team led by coach Dorival Júnior would act in the decisive match.

Perhaps trying to control the actions of the confrontation more, the Flamengo coach chose to populate the midfield more, putting on a trip of midfielders (Willian Arão, João Gomes, Andreas Pereira), and advancing the Uruguayan Arrascaeta to play as a kind of second forward, very close to Gabriel Barbosa.

But the option seems not to have worked against an Atlético-MG that was dangerous from the beginning, and that opened the scoring early thanks to the brilliance of its main player. At the 6th minute of the ball rolling, Mariano makes a long throw to Hulk, who, despite being pressured by defender Rodrigo Caio and goalkeeper Diego Alves, hit first, for cover, from the edge of the area, to score a goal of great difficulty. .

And Galo’s number 7 again showed his quality in the second half, when, in the 9th minute, he received from Nacho still in the midfield, advanced in speed, getting rid of two markers, and crossed in the measure for Ademir to leave his Of Head.

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Flamengo went on the attack. And, with so much trying, he managed to decrease in the 34th minute, when Rodinei received on the right wing and crossed to Lázaro, who scored to overcome goalkeeper Everson.

Now the two teams are back to focus on the Brazilian Championship, in which Rubro-Negro receives América-MG next Saturday (25). On the same day, Galo receives Fortaleza in Mineirão.