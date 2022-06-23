BrazilBrazil

Corinthians runs over Santos and opens up a good lead in the Copa do Brazil

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read

Corinthians opened a great advantage in the confrontation against Santos for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil. This Wednesday (22), Timão thrashed Peixe 4-0 at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, in the first leg of the match that is worth a place in the quarterfinals. It was the first Corinthians victory in a classic of the season.

Alvinegro from the capital of São Paulo advances to the next stage even if they lose by three goals in the return game, scheduled for July 13, another Wednesday, at 21:30 pm (Brazilia time), in Vila Belmiro, in Santos ( SP). Peixe needs to win by five or more goals in normal time to qualify. If Alvinegro Praiano equals the aggregate score, the spot will be defined on penalties.

The duel also served as a preview of the classic between the two for the Brazilian Championship. The two teams will face each other again this Saturday (25), at 7 pm, again at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round.

Santos was better in the first ten minutes of the classic. From then on, Corinthians dominated the actions of the initial stage. At 19 minutes, side Lucas Piton received from forward Willian and crossed on the left. The ball crossed part of the area and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan appeared to finish with the first shot and open the scoring.

At 27, Willian launched Fagner from the right. The side found midfielder Du Queiroz, who finished in the middle of the area. The kick deflected in midfielder Giuliano and went to goalkeeper João Paulo’s nets. Widely superior, Timão scored the third in the 42nd minute, with defender Raul Gustavo, with a header, after a corner hit by Willian.

In the second half, Corinthians slowed down, but continued to be more dangerous. At 11 minutes, referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique gave defender Kayky a penalty on Róger Guedes, but went back to reviewing the bid and realizing the attacker’s simulation. The same VAR, however, recommended the expulsion of Vinícius Zanocelo five minutes later, after a dispute with Lucas Piton. After analyzing the play in the video, the referee understood that the steering wheel hit an elbow on the side and gave the Santos player a red card.

With one less, Peixe launched the attack to reduce the damage, without great risks for Corinthians. Timão, in turn, still managed to increase the bill with Giuliano. At 31 minutes, the midfielder was left with a corner and concluded close to the penalty mark, free of marking, defining the marker in Neo Química Arena.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Copa do Brazil: Hulk unbalances and Atlético-MG defeats Flamengo

8 mins ago

Portugal hosts 2022 World Cup Goalball

13 hours ago

Senate approves MP that releases R$ 480 million to areas affected by rains

14 hours ago

Ministry of Health confirms ninth case of monkeypox in the country

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.