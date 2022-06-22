Portugal hosts 2022 World Cup Goalball

The IBSA (International Federation of Sports for the Blind) announced that Portugal will host the 2022 World Cup of Goalball. The competition will be played between December 5th and 17th at the Centro de Desportos e Congressos de Matosinhos.

The initial schedule was for the competition to be held in the Chinese city of Hanghzou. But the increase in cases of the new coronavirus (covid-19) led the government of the Asian country to give up hosting the event.

current champions

The men’s team is a power in the sport, currently occupying the first position in the world ranking, after winning important competitions, such as the unprecedented Paralympic gold in Tokyo (Japan) and the 2014 World titles in Espoo (Finland), and 2018, in Malmö (Sweden).

The women’s team, which also won the last edition of the World Cup, is in sixth place in the world ranking of the modality.

In 2022, both the men’s and women’s teams have already won a significant title, the Championship of the Americas, played at the Paralympic Training Center in São Paulo. They defeated Canada 5-0 and lifted the continental cup for the first time. They trampled the United States, winning by 12 to 2 and taking the double championship.