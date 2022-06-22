Senate approves MP that releases R$ 480 million to areas affected by rains

The Senate approved today (21) a provisional measure (MP) that released R$ 479.87 million to 150 municipalities in 11 states that have suffered from the rains since the end of last year. The MP had been edited by the government in February and is now being promulgated.

The money will be used to recover infrastructure in areas hit by heavy rains in states that have declared a state of emergency or state of public calamity. Among the main works planned are the construction of bridges, housing units and stabilization of slopes.

Municipalities in the states of Alagoas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraná and Rio de Janeiro will be served.

By law, extraordinary credits are outside the spending ceiling and are intended for urgent and unpredictable expenses that were not budgeted for. These credits can only be requested through a provisional measure, which must be approved by the National Congress.