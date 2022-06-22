Ministry of Health confirms ninth case of monkeypox in the country

The Ministry of Health confirmed today (21) the ninth case of monkeypox in the country. The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, was detected in a 27-year-old man who lives in the state of São Paulo. He is a resident of New York, United States.

According to the ministry, the patient has a stable clinical picture, without complications, and is being monitored by health authorities. The test that confirmed the disease was carried out by the Adolf Lutz Laboratory, in the capital of São Paulo, using the viral isolation method.

In addition to the nine confirmed cases, there are ten cases under investigation in the country: two in Ceará, four in Rio de Janeiro, one in Santa Catarina, one in Acre, and two in Rio Grande do Sul.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes (tongue), chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions resemble those of chickenpox until they form a crust, which then falls off.

According to the Butantan Institute, monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with droplets exhaled by an infected human or animal, through contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or through contaminated materials, such as clothing and sheets. The incubation period for the disease is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days. Therefore, infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.