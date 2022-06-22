DF registers first suspected case of monkeypox

The Federal District recorded the first suspected case of the virus monkeybox, also known as smallpox of the monkeys, confirmed today (21) the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF). In a statement, the agency reported that the patient is male between 20 and 29 years old.

SES-DF also reported that it investigates a case of hepatitis of unknown origin in a child aged 5 to 9 years. According to the note, the child is in good health and undergoing outpatient follow-up.

Both cases were reported to the Ministry of Health. According to the Department of Health, patients are being monitored until the results of laboratory tests come out.

According to the note from the SES-DF, the health network of the Federal District is prepared to deal with smallpox in monkeys. As soon as the first cases were registered in Brazil, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in the DF issued an epidemiological alert to primary and hospital care units in the public and private networks of the federal capital.

Confirmed cases

So far, there are nine cases of the virus. monkeypox confirmed in the country. The most recent was the infection of a 27-year-old man who is in the state of São Paulo.

Of the total number of confirmed cases in Brazil, five were in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Rio de Janeiro.

Endemic

On Saturday (18), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it would no longer treat cases in a differentiated way in countries where the disease is considered endemic, that is, with circulation throughout the year, and in other countries.

Monkeypox was considered endemic in Central and West African countries, but in recent months there have been reports of the disease in several other non-endemic countries, especially in Europe, which already accounts for 84% of reported cases, according to the WHO.

Between January 1 and June 15 of this year, the WHO was notified of 2,103 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 42 countries, as well as one probable case and one death.