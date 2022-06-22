TSE vetoes cross coalitions in October elections

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided today (21) to veto the possibility of cross coalitions between political parties in the October elections. With the decision, the TSE maintained its jurisprudence and reaffirmed that the subtitles must maintain the same coalitions in disputes for state governments and the Senate.

The decision was motivated by a consultation made by federal deputy Delegado Waldir (União Brazil-GO). The congressman questioned the TSE about the possibility of subtitles supporting candidates for the majority positions (governor and senator) outside the political support agreement established in the formation of the coalition.

As of the 2020 elections, the coalition in the elections for councilor, state and federal deputy was vetoed. The rule was inserted with the enactment of Constitutional Amendment 97, in 2017.

Coalitions remained in the legislation for the dispute for majority positions through Article 6 of Law 14,211/2021.