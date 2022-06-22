BrazilBrazil

Fluminense announces signing of striker Alan

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 32 mins ago
1 minute read

Fluminense announced on Tuesday night (21) the hiring of striker Alan. The player, revealed by Tricolor das Laranjeiras and who in his time with the team played 88 games and scored 26 goals, signed a contract until June 2024.

Alan debuted as a professional player for Fluminense in 2008, when he was just 18 years old. After leaving the Laranjeiras team, the forward went to Red Bull Salzburg (Austria). Four seasons later, he was sold to Guangzhou Evergrande (China).

“I am home. There’s no way to explain in words what I’m feeling. My family and I are very excited. It’s a unique moment and I hope it’s a great comeback. A lot of people, since the time I left, sent me messages. The affection of the fans for me has always been great and I hope to be able to repay the match”, declared Alan after confirming the deal.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 32 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Water Task Force has already benefited 35,000 people

2 hours ago

Chamber approves fund for public consortia of states and municipalities

3 hours ago

Senate approves bill that includes commitment to literacy and the LDB

4 hours ago

Chamber approves waiver of authorization for planting native species

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.