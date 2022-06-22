Fluminense announces signing of striker Alan

Fluminense announced on Tuesday night (21) the hiring of striker Alan. The player, revealed by Tricolor das Laranjeiras and who in his time with the team played 88 games and scored 26 goals, signed a contract until June 2024.

Alan debuted as a professional player for Fluminense in 2008, when he was just 18 years old. After leaving the Laranjeiras team, the forward went to Red Bull Salzburg (Austria). Four seasons later, he was sold to Guangzhou Evergrande (China).

“I am home. There’s no way to explain in words what I’m feeling. My family and I are very excited. It’s a unique moment and I hope it’s a great comeback. A lot of people, since the time I left, sent me messages. The affection of the fans for me has always been great and I hope to be able to repay the match”, declared Alan after confirming the deal.