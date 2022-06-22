Water Task Force has already benefited 35,000 people

So far, around 35,000 people have benefited from the Water Task Force program, an initiative that brings together several ministries with the objective of guaranteeing water supply to the population. It is estimated that 1.5 million people will be served. The balance was made by the director-president of the Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco e Parnaiba (Codevasf), Marcelo Andrade Moreira Pinto, interviewed by the program The Voice of Brazil this Tuesday (22).

According to the president of Codevasf, the company is responsible for guaranteeing the supply of water to the population and using water resources in a sustainable way, contributing to local development and the generation of employment and income.

Pinto also spoke about the 36 irrigation perimeters managed by the company. According to the CEO, they are responsible for the production of 4.4 million food items per year, generating R$ 4 billion. “Foods that supply our country and are also exported,” he said.

During the interview, Pinto talked about the first public irrigation auction, held this year in Baixio de Irecê (BA). According to him, 50 thousand hectares are being transferred, generating R$ 1.5 billion in investments in 10 years and generating 180 thousand direct jobs. generate jobs and provide opportunities for the people of that region”.

The president of Codevasf also spoke about the progress of the São Francisco River Integration Project (PISF) and sanitation projects.

See the full interview here: