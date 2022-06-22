Ministry of Health confirms two more cases of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health reported two more new cases of monkeypox in the country, bringing a total of 11 confirmations of the disease. The new detections of people infected with the monkeypox virus were carried out by the Adolf Lutz Laboratory in São Paulo using the viral isolation method.

The two patients are Brazilian, male, between 36 and 38 years old, resident in the state of São Paulo and with a history of travel to Europe. Both have a stable clinical condition, have no complications and are being monitored by the State and Municipal Health Departments.

According to the ministry, all measures to contain and control the disease were adopted immediately after the communication that it was a suspected case of monkeypox, with the isolation of patients and tracing of their contacts.

The Ministry of Health, through the Situation Room and the National Center for Strategic Information and Response in Health Surveillance (CIEVS), continues to liaise directly with the state of São Paulo to monitor cases and trace contacts.

At the moment, Brazil has 11 confirmed cases, seven in São Paulo, two in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Rio de Janeiro. Ten more suspected cases remain under investigation. Two of the confirmed cases were discharged and the others remain isolated and under monitoring.