Second 2022 edition of Sisu will offer more than 65,900 vacancies

The Ministry of Education reported that the second edition of 2022 of the Unified Selection System (Sisu) will offer 65,932 places for admission to 73 public higher education institutions. There are more than 2,000 undergraduate courses. Applications will open on June 28th and can be done until 11:59 pm on July 1st.

The 10 courses with the highest number of vacancies are, in this order: pedagogy, administration, mathematics, biological sciences, chemistry, law, physics, medicine, civil engineering and electrical engineering. The total number of undergraduate courses with vacancies is 2,043. Only for medicine, 1,583 vacancies are offered.

On the Single Access portal it is already possible to consult the vacancies offered by competition modality, courses and shifts, institutions and course location. The states that offer the most vacancies are Rio de Janeiro, with 13,249; Minas Gerais, with 8,655; Paraná, with 6,692; and Bahia, with 5,968.

Among the institutions with the most places offered are the Federal Technological University of Paraná, the Fluminense Federal University, the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the Federal University of Maranhão and the State University of Paraíba.

Sisu is the selection process by which students compete for vacancies in public institutions of higher education based on their score in the National High School Exam (Enem). To participate in this edition of Sisu, the student must have taken the 2021 Enem, obtained a grade greater than zero in the writing test, and not have participated in the Enem as a trainer.