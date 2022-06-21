Dollar rises to R$5.18 and closes at the highest value in four months

In a day of domestic and foreign turmoil, the dollar approached R$5.20 and closed at the highest rate in four months. The stock market fell by 1.42% during the morning, but recovered throughout the day and ended with stability.

The commercial dollar ended this Monday (20) sold at R$5.186, up by R$0.42 (+0.81%). This is the highest value since February 14, when the currency had closed at R$ 5.21. The currency came to operate stable for most of the day, but the pessimism in the international market in the final hours of trading pushed the price up.

With today’s performance, the dollar accumulates a high of 9.11% in June alone. In 2022, the currency registers a fall of 6.99%.

The day was also tense in the stock market. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 99,853 points, up just 0.03%. Petrobras shares, the most traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, had their trading suspended twice, after the resignation of the state-owned company’s president. The papers, however, recovered during the day.

Petrobras’ common shares (with voting rights at the shareholders’ meeting) closed the day up 0.87%. Preferred shares (with priority in the distribution of dividends) had gains of 1.14%. During the morning, the oil company’s shares fell by 3%, shortly after the announcement of the change of command of the state-owned company.

In addition to the turmoil at Petrobras, the foreign market also faced a day of fluctuations. The dollar rose against the currencies of emerging countries, still reflecting the increase of 0.75 percentage point in basic interest in the United States, decided last Wednesday (15) by the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank). Higher rates in advanced economies cause resource outflows from emerging countries such as Brazil.

*With information from Reuters