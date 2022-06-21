Municipalities of Rio come together to form a network of anti-racist cities

An unprecedented agreement was signed today (20) by the city of Rio de Janeiro and 23 municipalities to create the Network of Anti-racist Cities. The Pact for Combating Racism and Promoting Racial Equality was prepared by the Secretariat of Government and Public Integrity, through the Executive Coordination for the Promotion of Racial Equality (Cepir).

In addition to Rio, the municipalities of Niterói, Campos dos Goytacazes, Quissamã, Magé, Volta Redonda, Nova Iguaçu, Queimados, Arraial do Cabo, São Gonçalo, Petrópolis, Nilópolis, Japeri, Barra do Piraí, Três Rios, Coatis participate in the network. , Itaguaí, Barra Mansa, São João da Barra, Macaé, Paraty, Cabo Frio, Paty do Alferes and also Salvador (BA), which will be responsible for executing the agreement in their territories.

The promotion of activities to support culture, leisure, education, science, sports, cultural and environmental heritage, as well as actions in the area of ​​health and public safety in the signatory municipalities are among the planned actions. The objective is to act as instruments of territorial governance, aiming to enhance regional development based on the racial equality policy.

integrated development

The Secretary of Government and Public Integrity, Tony Chalita, stated that the pact and the network originate from the need to consolidate the racial equality policy in the municipalities based on an integrated territorial development. “The initiative is based on the understanding that Rio de Janeiro has influence beyond its political-administrative limits and, therefore, it is important to take the lead in promoting racial equality.”

The creator of the actions and executive coordinator for the Promotion of Racial Equality, Jorge Freire, highlighted that “there must be an effective inter-municipal articulation, with a focus on the peripheries and the black population, considering direct promotion, support for the constitution of executive and advisory bodies of development of public policies to promote racial equality and technical cooperation for projects and actions”.

The initiative is in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). The movement was organized into four guidelines: integrated governance and territorial development; education, research, development and innovation; combating ethnic-racial inequalities and prejudice; and cultural heritage and the right to the city.

According to Jorge Freire, the inter-institutional dialogue in an integrated and multi-scalar way on strategies to combat racism is “the basis of actions to value Afro-indigenous traditions and culture and the implementation of public policies in cooperation, without additional costs to the municipal public administration” .