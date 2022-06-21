São Paulo Metro receives a mobile unit to assist the LGBTIA+ population

This Monday (20), São Paulo subway stations started to have a mobile service unit for the LGBTIA+ population. The service is provided free of charge and has employees in the provision of social assistance, psychological and legal advice.

According to the Metro, when necessary, referral is made to the competent bodies. The action aims to guide and combat violence, intolerance and discrimination against the LGBTIA+ population.

This Tuesday (21), the mobile unit will be on Line 3-Red, at Bresser-Mooca Station, from 12:00 to 17:00. From Tuesday to Friday (24), the service will be available on Line 1-Blue, from 11 am to 4 pm, at Santana and Parada Inglesa stations.

Passengers on Line 2-Green will also have service on Thursday (23), from 1pm to 6pm, at Ana Rosa Station, which integrates with Line 1-Blue.

The initiative is organized by Associação Cultural Educacional e Social Dynamite, current manager of the Laura Vermont, Luana Barbosa and Edson Neris LGBTI Citizenship Centers, and supported by the São Paulo Municipal Human Rights and Citizenship Department and the Social Metrô.