BrazilBrazil

Unirio suspends face-to-face activities after student threats

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read

The Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio) decided to suspend face-to-face activities on campuses located in Urca, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, during tomorrow (21), after identifying threats made by a student at the institution. The activities had already been canceled today (20) for security reasons.

Unirio informed, through a note, that it became aware on Sunday (19) of posts of alleged threats made by a student at the university. “Considering the complex and delicate nature of this situation and the emergence of actions aimed at maintaining the safety of the academic community and its collaborators, official bodies are being duly activated,” said the note. Further details on the content of the threats were not released.

On the university’s social media, students demanded the adoption of security measures for the resumption of activities. “Fine, you guys suspend today, but then what? People are quite scared of all this. We need a position on student safety so that we have minimum conditions to return to campus”, commented a student.

The institution stated that the Rectory officially communicated the fact to the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the Federal Police (PF), the 10th Civil Police Station and the 2nd Military Police Battalion. Internally, it was determined to open a disciplinary procedure against the student, in order to enable the student to have ample defense and the right to contradictory.

The PF was sought out to comment on the fact, but until the publication of this article it had not yet taken a position.

*Intern under the supervision of Vitor Abdala

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Gunmen kill 8, kidnap 38 in churches in Nigeria

26 mins ago

Support center offers more than a thousand job vacancies in São Paulo

2 hours ago

Dollar rises to R$5.18 and closes at the highest value in four months

3 hours ago

Municipalities of Rio come together to form a network of anti-racist cities

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.