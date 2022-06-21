Unirio suspends face-to-face activities after student threats

The Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio) decided to suspend face-to-face activities on campuses located in Urca, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, during tomorrow (21), after identifying threats made by a student at the institution. The activities had already been canceled today (20) for security reasons.

Unirio informed, through a note, that it became aware on Sunday (19) of posts of alleged threats made by a student at the university. “Considering the complex and delicate nature of this situation and the emergence of actions aimed at maintaining the safety of the academic community and its collaborators, official bodies are being duly activated,” said the note. Further details on the content of the threats were not released.

On the university’s social media, students demanded the adoption of security measures for the resumption of activities. “Fine, you guys suspend today, but then what? People are quite scared of all this. We need a position on student safety so that we have minimum conditions to return to campus”, commented a student.

The institution stated that the Rectory officially communicated the fact to the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the Federal Police (PF), the 10th Civil Police Station and the 2nd Military Police Battalion. Internally, it was determined to open a disciplinary procedure against the student, in order to enable the student to have ample defense and the right to contradictory.

The PF was sought out to comment on the fact, but until the publication of this article it had not yet taken a position.

*Intern under the supervision of Vitor Abdala