Covid-19: country records 50,272 cases and 96 deaths in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 669,171 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (20) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 31,754,465.

In 24 hours, 50,272 cases were recorded. In the same period, 96 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 30,430,308 people have recovered from the disease and 654,996 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update of deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The numbers are generally lower on Sundays, Mondays or the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.63 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.52 million) and Paraná (2.58 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (125.2 thousand). Then appears Roraima (156.2 thousand) and Amapá (160.5 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (170,178), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,969) and Minas Gerais (61,874). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,140) and Roraima (2,152).

Vaccination

To date, 444.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 177.4 million with the first dose and 160.1 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 90.8 million have already received the booster dose.

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin – Ministry of Health

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

