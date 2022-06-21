Accidents on federal highways record drop during holiday

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported this Monday (20) that the Corpus Christi this year, between June 15th and 19th, there was a drop in the number of accidents, injuries and deaths compared to the same holiday last year (June 2nd to 6th).

In the last five days, the PRF recorded 864 accidents, a reduction of 9% compared to the previous year, when 947 accidents were recorded. The number of injuries fell by 19%, with 810 occurrences in 2022, while in 2021 there were 1004 injuries on federal highways. Regarding the number of deaths, the drop was 27%. In 2022, 75 people died in accidents, 27% less than in 2021, when 103 deaths were recorded.

The data are part of the balance of the Operation Corpus Christi, which inspected 171,949 vehicles and 189,900 people on more than 70,000 kilometers of federal highways. More than 12,500 police officers participated in the work.

Fines

In inspection actions, 39,636 notices were made, including 5,685 vehicles caught carrying out prohibited overtaking, 3,265 notices for failure to use seat belts, 607 vehicles fined for not using a child seat and 2,880 vehicles seized for various irregularities.

During the operation, nearly 59,000 breathalyzer tests were carried out across the country, with 91 drivers arrested for drunk driving and 1,221 charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The number represents an increase of 104% compared to 2021, when 598 drivers were fined for this reason.

Almost 25,000 drivers participated in some educational action for traffic on highways across the country.

crimes

During the PRF operation, 659 people were arrested for different crimes. The seizure of 1,137 kilograms (kg) of cocaine, 810 ammunition, 12.4 tons of marijuana was also recorded. A further 68 illegal firearms were seized.