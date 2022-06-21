Itaipu Binacional maintains flora and fauna preservation projects

BrazilBrazil

The actions aimed at the Environment undertaken by Itaipu Binacional were the subject of this Monday’s interview (20th) of the program The Voice of Brazilwhich received the company’s Brazilian general director, Admiral Anatalicio Risden Junior.

Risden spoke about the awards that the company has already won, such as the Life Award for Biodiversity, granted by the United Nations (UN). “What does that mean? We are the core area of ​​the Atlantic Forest biosphere reserve. It is a recognition, an award that was given by the UN”. According to him, the company also won the second Águas para a Vida award. “It is the best water resource management in the world in 2015”.

The president of Itaipu spoke about the Our Heritage Biodiversity Program, in which the company recovers riparian forest that was previously occupied by areas of plantations and pastures, a work that, according to him, has been carried out since the 1980s.

The company also maintains a biological reserve where it works with endangered animals such as the harpy eagle (the largest Brazilian bird) and the jaguar.

Watch the program in its entirety The Voice of Brazil.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

