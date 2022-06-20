BrazilBrazil

Two people die in another accident in Lake Furnas

Two people died on Saturday night (18), in Lago de Furnas, near the municipality of Capitólio, in Minas Gerais, when a vessel capsized. The ship that sank was helping another that was adrift on the lake, with mechanical problems.

The capsizing occurred at the time of boarding the passengers. The dead are a woman from the mining town of Paraguaçu and a man from Guarulhos, São Paulo.

According to the Public Association of Municipalities in the Middle Rio Grande Microregion (Ameg), a speedboat with 14 passengers on board had mechanical problems and asked for support from another vessel to rescue the passengers. The rescue was carried out by boat with ten passengers, but, at the time of transshipment, the vessel could not bear the weight and capsized.

The Navy and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were activated. Sailors tried to revive the victims, without success. The Navy informed that it will initiate an administrative inquiry to determine the causes, circumstances and responsibilities of the occurrence.

This was the second accident with casualties in the region in approximately six months. In early January, a rock on the slopes of Capitol Canyon collapsed on tourist boats. The episode caused the death of the pilot and nine tourists who were on a heavily hit speedboat. Twenty-seven people were injured.

According to an inquiry by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, the fall of the rock block into the Furnas lake occurred as a result of natural events, without the influence of human action.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

