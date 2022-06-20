Bruno and Dom were killed with gunshots to the head and chest.

The Federal Police (PF) has concluded the analysis of the cause of death of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips. In a note released this Saturday (18), the PF reported that Bruno Pereira was killed with two shots in the abdominal and thoracic region and one in the head. Dom Phillips was shot in the abdomen/chest. The ammunition used in the assassination was typical for hunting.

The hunting ammunition used in the crime fires multiple projectiles, called balins. Thus, a single shot can cause a series of punctures caused by small spheres of lead. In recent days, the PF had already confirmed the identity of Phillips and Pereira in the remains sent to Brasília for expertise.

The bodies were found after the confession of fisherman Amarildo da Costa Pereira, known as Pelado. He told the police where the bodies were buried. So far, three people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

Yesterday, Jefferson da Silva Lima turned himself in to the Police Station in Atalaia do Norte, in the Vale do Javari region, west of the Amazon. Lima had an arrest warrant issued by the Justice of Amazonas and was on the run.

In addition to him, fishermen Amarildo and his brother Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, are arrested for involvement in the death and concealment of bodies. So far, only Amarildo has confessed to the crime.

Bishop Phillips, who was a contributor to the British newspaper The Guardian, and Bruno Pereira, a licensed servant of the Fundação Nacional do Índio (Funai), were last seen on June 5, in the region of the Vale do Javari indigenous reserve, the second largest in the country, with more than 8.5 million people. acre. They were moving from the riverside community of São Rafael to the city of Atalaia do Norte, in Amazonas, when they disappeared without a trace.