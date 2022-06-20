Jardênia Félix breaks Americas record in the long jump

Jardênia Félix broke the Americas record in the long jump test of the T20 class (for athletes with intellectual disabilities), this Sunday morning (19) at the end of the 2nd Phase of the National Athletics Circuit, at the Paralympic Training Center, in Sao Paulo.

The 18-year-old jumped 5.71 meters and surpassed her own record, of 5.69 meters, achieved in May of this year. The distance reached by Jardênia this Sunday is also the longest in the world, in its class, in the year 2022.

“When we put a goal in our head, there is no one who takes it away. It can be cold, hot or raining. It doesn’t matter”, declared the potiguar, bronze medalist in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, to the advice of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).