After two years, the São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade returns to Paulista

After two years of being held virtually due to the covid-19 pandemic, the São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade returned, in its 26th edition, to Avenida Paulista today (19), with the theme Vote with Pride – For a Policy that Represents, in reference to the elections that will be held in October. Held by the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade Association (APOLGBT-SP), the event aims to reaffirm its commitment to fighting prejudice and promoting the union and strength of the LGBT+ community.

“After two years without face-to-face editions, it is an immense pleasure to return to the streets and reinforce to the public its responsibility to support representatives who are committed to a more just and egalitarian Brazil. upcoming elections”, said the president of APOLGBT-SP, Claudia Garcia.

The vice president of APOLGBT-SP, Renato Viterbo, highlighted that this year’s campaign brings up an extremely important theme because it refers to something that can change the lives of these people in the next four years, because public policies in favor of a more fair and egalitarian must pass through the vote.

“I’m not just talking about the votes of LGBT people, but heterosexual people, the family, everyone. If I want to think of something different for my country, I have to talk about politics and vote for candidates who really make people feel represented, no matter if they are from the right or left, the important thing is that people follow the work of these parliamentarians. and can choose the best path they see fit,” he said.

For Viterbo, the return of the in-person parade is a historic moment, not only because it is the first mass event in the city of São in the post-pandemic period, but because he believes that the event will have the strength to make people think about the conscious vote. “In addition, it will contribute to the economic growth of the city, generating job opportunities, because this is also the function of the LGBT parade, to bring the necessary resources for this new moment”.





economic importance

According to the president of the Tourism Council of the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), Mariana Aldrigui, although it is not yet possible to predict, this is a recovery stop. The event is among the three largest in the city and has the greatest impact on local tourism. According to her, the big difference between the parade and other events, such as the Corrida de São Silvestre and the carnival, is that the public at the parade has a slightly higher income, being a tourist with higher purchasing power that is programmed for this.

“The profile of those who come to the parade is to enjoy the holiday and consume, mainly food in different restaurants and shopping malls. The parade region is very crowded and vibrant with this event. What we already know is that the occupation hotel industry is already around 65% to 80%, but it can rise due to friends inviting other friends and bookings at the last minute,” he said.

Mariana believes that this year it is possible to have a greater number of people willing to participate, but with a slightly lower average expenditure per person, which she considers an effect of inflation and the economic situation. She says people can change the standard of service they normally use so they don’t miss out on the parade.

This year, 19 electric trios paraded through Paulista, being the first of the Mães Pela Diversidade group, which brings together mothers of LGBTQIA+ people in support of the community. Among the confirmed artists are Mariana Munhoz, Ana Dutra, Luana Hassen, Nick Cruz, Ariah, Brunelli, Quebrada Queer, Thaline Karajá, Kauan Russell, Tiago Abravanel, Bloco Agrada Gregos, Gretchen, Paullete Pink, JoJo Todinho, Majur and the Pitayas, DJ Heey Cat, Mateus Carrilho, Aretuzza Love, Pocah, Luísa Sonza, Pepita, Lexa, DJ Cris Negrini, Ludmilla, Liniker, MC Rebecca, Minoqueens and Pabllo Vittar.

The Military Police did not provide a public estimate.